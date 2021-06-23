Cancel
China, ME

Scouts help dispose of flags

By Website Editor
townline.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoy Scout Troop #479, of China, was asked to help with the flag retirement ceremony at the American Legion. Thanks to all the Scouts and leaders for participating on Flag Day,” said Troop Advancement Chairman Ron Emery. According to the U.S. Flag Code, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” While this is the preferred way to dispose a flag, it can be dangerous and so it was asked that the Scouts cut the flags into strips of cloth. Once cut those strips are no longer considered a US flag and the strips can be disposed.

