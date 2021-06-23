MAINE MEMORIES: Doodle-Bug!

Congratulations!! You have successfully gotten this far with your garden and things are looking pretty good! Plants are growing, fruit is being set, and you are wondering if maybe you have planted too many zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes. By chance or other means(chemical) you have successfully thwarted the bad bugs bent on ruining your hard work and you are truly enjoying the “Fruits” of your labor. Well done! As you have toiled in your garden or have been admiring it as it grows, you may have seen many of the “good bugs” of the garden. Little did you know they were voraciously eating the bad bugs. So, how do we encourage these good bugs? What do they look like? What are their needs? Can we use a combination of chemicals and good bugs? Relax, get an iced tea and we will begin to sort this stuff out.