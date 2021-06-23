MAINE MEMORIES: Doodle-Bug!

Kindergarten students in Mr. Ward’s class at Center Woods Elementary School learned about the features of an insect. The students had to create their own insect that followed the basic elements of an insect (three body parts – head, thorax, abdomen, six legs, possibly antennae, and possibly wings). They then created a journal that showed their insect with labeled parts, the habitat of their insect, the food the insect prefers, and the insect’s life cycle. The project also provided students the opportunity to work on letter formation, sentence structure, and writing to inform. The final project was a drawing of their insect on a magnifying glass. Each student got to share information about their special insect, and present their journal.