Sexy and swanky 1920s speakeasy-style lounge stirs up late-night fun in Montrose

His eunoia was the reason she fell in love with him. Not his grey Panama hat or his matching tweed suit. They thrived and grew in the era of money and parties and alcohol. The summer of 1920 captured them both in a glamorous portrait with a golden frame. The orchestra could be heard from the neighboring state – every trombone, saxophone, and drum. The sound whistled through the marble-floored hallways and skimmed the grand hats of each gentleman with a lady latched to his arm. Striking head garments and silk rippling like the gentle waves on the shore. The air was alive with high-pitched voices and exaggerated laughter. The people were scattering and changing every time the hand danced around the grandfather clock. The flashing lights forming shadows and hugging the faces of the women with chiselled faces. A party infested with fakery, excluding the two humble figures that the strobe light ignored.