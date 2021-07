This week's highs are supposed to be in the 80s, with rain chances about every day. We have gone from June hot to September cool. I hope this trend lasts until September. I am almost scared to ask people I meet how they are doing health wise. The sad thing about sickness is it doesn't care how nice a person you are, how old you are, or if you have a million good reasons to remain healthy, it just happens. I wish that everyone would say a silent prayer every morning for all the sick people everywhere. Maybe God will listen and cure your family and mine.