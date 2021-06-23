Cancel
Patterson, NY

Nikola, Occidental rise; Patterson, Lennar fall

 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Nikola Corp., up 74 cents to $18.06. The electric truck maker announced a $50 million investment in Wabash Valley Resources. GlaxoSmithKline Plc., up 77 cents to $39.85. The drug developer gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Posted by
The Associated Press

Celanese, Constellation rise; AeroVironment, Hologic fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. ConocoPhillips, up $1.85 to $60.90. The energy company increased its stock buyback program by $1 billion. Constellation Brands Inc., up $2.91 to $233.89. The wine, liquor and beer company raised its profit forecast for the year. General Mills Inc., up...
Forbes

Occidental Petroleum Stock Fully Valued?

Per Q1 filings, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) still has $2-3 billion of assets remaining to divest and ease cash flows for shareholder returns. The company incurred $10 billion of asset impairment charges last year and slashed its asset base by almost 25%. However, the recent surge in benchmark prices has been pushing OXY stock higher despite concerns of continued demand crunch and easing of OPEC+ supply curbs during the latter half of the year. Currently, the company has not completely reinstated the dividend as the first quarter operating cash just met the capital expense target. Moreover, the $36 billion of long-term debt, more than the stock’s current market value, is another factor weighing on long-term capital gains. Thus, broader macroeconomic factors coupled with high leverage are expected to be a drag on investor returns. Our interactive dashboard analysis highlights Occidental Petroleum’s stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008 recession.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Etsy, Intellia rise; Carnival, Exelixis fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Boeing Co., down $8.42 to $239.96. The airplane maker reportedly faces more delays with FAA certification of its 777X aircraft. Investors were disappointed by results from a key study on a potential cancer treatment. Intellia Therapeutics...
Posted by
Benzinga

Patterson Companies: Debt Insights

Over the past three months, shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) moved lower by nan%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Patterson Companies has. Patterson Companies's Debt. Based on Patterson Companies's financial statement as of June 23, 2021, long-term debt is...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Tupperware, Splunk rise; Corcept, NexGen Health fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:. Shoe Carnival Inc., up $4.43 to $69.57. The footwear retailer gave investors an encouraging financial forecast and announced a two-for-one stock split. Sanderson Farms Inc., up $17.20 to $183.78. The poultry producer is reportedly considering a...
irei.com

The rise and fall of SPACs — and other investing considerations

Special purpose acquisition companies, more commonly referred to as SPACs, have stormed Wall Street to great fanfare and criticism. Where did SPACs come from? What’s the difference between the good ones and bad? Where are they going? Peter Lewis, chairman and founder of Wharton Equity, offers his assessment, as well as investable trends financial advisers should keep front and center. (06/2021)
Posted by
Daily Herald

Westlake, Lydall rise; Amazon, Nvidia fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Westlake Chemical Corp., up $2.65 to $93.96. The ethylene producer is buying Boral's North American building products business for $2.15 billion. Raven Industries Inc., up $19.03 to $57.65. CNH Industrial is buying the industrial products maker for...
Posted by
Daily Herald

Tenet Healthcare, Fisker rise; Newmont, Aon fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Aon Plc., down $11.26 to $232.84. The U.S. Department of Justice is suing to block insurance brokerage Aon's acquisition of Willis Towers Watson. Lennar Corp., up $3.31 to $94.65. The homebuilder's second-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall...
Business Insider

Lennar Corp. Earnings Rise In Q2

(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year. The company's earnings totaled $831.36 million, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $517.41 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's second quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn...
Posted by
Reuters

Lennar quarterly profit rises 60.7% on robust U.S. home demand

June 16 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp reported a 60.7% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by robust demand for new homes in the United States. The No. 2 U.S. homebuilder said net earnings attributable to the company rose to $831.4 million, or $2.65 per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $517.4 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.
investing.com

CureVac, AstraZeneca Fall Premarket; Ford Rises

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, June 17th. Please refresh for updates. CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock slumped 46% after the drugmaker said preliminary data showed its main candidate for a Covid-19 vaccine was only 47% effective at protecting against the virus, missing its main target. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)...
investing.com

Morgan Stanley, Boeing Rise Premarket; Tesla Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, June 29th. Please refresh for updates. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stock rose 0.4%, extending Monday’s 4% gain which lifted the company’s market cap above $1 trillion for the first time. The move comes after a federal judge dismissed antitrust lawsuits against the social media giant filed by the U.S. government and most states.
sandiegouniontribune.com

Nike, Virgin Galactic, CarMax rise; FedEx falls

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. The sportswear maker reported blockbuster earnings for its latest quarter and issued a strong outlook for the year. CarMax, up $7.97 to $127.40. High demand for used cars produced solid results at CarMax, which breezed past Wall Street’s sales and...
Posted by
TheStreet

Occidental, Marathon Rise on View OPEC+ Won't Change Output Much

Oil prices are near a seven-year high as OPEC+ is expected to cut production by only 500,000 barrels a day. Shares of Occidental (OXY) - Get Report, Marathon Oil (MRO) - Get Report, ConocoPhillips (COP) - Get Report and Schlumberger (SLB) - Get Report rose Thursday, as oil prices hit a near-seven-year high on anticipation that OPEC+ will leave production little changed.
investing.com

Amazon, CureVac Rise Premarket; Coinbase Global Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, June 21th. Please refresh for updates. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock rose 0.2% after the e-commerce giant started its two-day Prime Day, a sales event which generated $10.4 billion in gross merchandise sales last year. Raven (NASDAQ:RAVN) Industries stock rose over 48%...
investing.com

Lennar Rises as Good Home News to Continue: KeyBanc

Investing.com -- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) rose almost 4% because even overpriced lumber can't stop it, KeyBanc said. Analyst Kenneth Zener reiterated a sector weight rating with guidance showing net pricing trends are still favorable, with a blue-sky scenario pointing to lower input costs in fiscal year 2022, StreetInsider reported. The homebuilder...
investing.com

Lennar Rises After Beating Earnings, Topline Estimates

Investing.com – Lennar (NYSE: LEN ) shares rose close to 4% on Thursday with sentiment for the stock boosted by the company exceeding estimates in the latest quarter. The company’s homebuilding gross margin of 26.1% was the highest for any second quarter in its history, driven by booming sales prices in most of the markets.
Register Citizen

Lennar: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $831.4 million. The Miami-based company said it had profit of $2.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.95 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed...