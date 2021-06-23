GOP Pushing For Arizona-Style Election Audits To Spread Nationwide — But State Officials Already Keep Finding ‘No Evidence’ Of Fraud
A Republican-led Senate committee in Michigan that investigated the state’s 2020 election has determined there is “no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud,” the latest in a series of investigations that have affirmed President Joe Biden’s win in battleground states—even as a growing number of GOP state officials now push for more controversial privately run audits across the country.www.forbes.com