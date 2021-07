Losing -1.8% month-to-date, CNY has erased much of the gain made against USD since the beginning of the year. While the broadly based USD rally after the June FOMC meeting is the major driver, PBOC’s intervention has also prevented the renminbi from having meaningful gains. In April and May, CNY appreciated about +2.8% against USD. During the period, the CFET renminbi index gained +1.1%, suggesting that renminbi’s strength was not only due to USD’s weakness. Indeed, FX inflow and strong international trade data in China were also key reasons lifting CNY.