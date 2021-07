WASHINGTON — Seven teenagers were arrested early Tuesday after a carjacking and a short car chase that ended in D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Seat Pleasant Public Information Officer Marcus Jones said it all started when an armed carjacking was reported in Prince George's County Monday. Jones said that officers spotted the stolen SUV, and attempted to stop it, but when the vehicle did not stop, a pursuit ensued. The chase made its way into D.C. around 11 p.m. Monday night and ended when the stolen SUV crashed into parked cars at 14th Place and C Street Northeast.