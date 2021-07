Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has said the climate crisis and aging infrastructure are behind flooding which has swamped the Detroit area.A large storm brought a deluge to the Midwestern region this past weekend, leaving thousands of residents pulling possessions from murky sewage waters which backed up into homes in Detroit, Dearborn and Grosse Pointe.Sections of Interstate 94 has been closed for several days after small lakes formed. Authorities were working to tow vehicles which became stranded after trying to make it through rising water levels. The I-94 is one of the US’s major highways, connecting the east and west...