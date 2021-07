While the world languishes under the grip of the pandemic, a more sinister threat looms in the dark alleyways and dimly lit parking lots of America: the Ford Mustang. This classic American sports car is loved by thousands, but feared by millions, and regularly makes headlines for its tendency to crash. We regularly report on Mustang mishaps, such as the time one crashed in a completely empty parking lot, or the time one crashed into a bar full of people. The latest Mustang crash comes to us from somewhere in middle America, and it proves once again why these cars should be declared a national security threat.