Netflix Teases Sketch Comedy Madness with ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 2 Trailer
After an announcement video earlier this month that featured Tim Robinson (Saturday Night Live, Detroiters) and Sam Richardson (Detroiters, Veep) singing a medley of the musical moments from I Think You Should Leave’s first season, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the sketch comedy series’ second season on Tuesday. Rolling Stone fittingly described the trailer as “snippets of sketches populated by the same kind of overzealous weirdos that defined season one.”television.mxdwn.com