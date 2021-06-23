Netflix Teases Sketch Comedy Madness with ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 2 Trailer

Beastars' creator is celebrating Season 2's upcoming release on Netflix with a cute new sketch! Paru Itagaki's original manga series first made its debut in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine back in 2016, and while the manga might have come to an end last year, the franchise has been continuing in a whole new way thanks to the debut of its official anime adaptation in the Fall of 2019. A second season of the anime officially made its debut in Japan earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 anime season after much anticipation.