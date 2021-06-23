Awkwafina From Queens Lists West Hollywood Starter Condo
Having ponied up $3.5 million for a modern villa tucked into the rugged and ritzy mountains above L.A.’s tony Bel Air neighborhood, Nora Lum, more famously and mononymously known to YouTube, TV and movie viewers as Awkwafina, has unsurprisingly put her loft-like contemporary starter condo in the heart of West Hollywood’s perennially trendy Melrose Avenue shopping and dining district up for grabs at $2.395 million, not too much more than the not quite $2.3 million she paid for the townhouse-style residence only about 1.5 years ago.www.dirt.com