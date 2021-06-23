Cancel
West Hollywood, CA

Awkwafina From Queens Lists West Hollywood Starter Condo

By Mark David
Dirt
Dirt
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having ponied up $3.5 million for a modern villa tucked into the rugged and ritzy mountains above L.A.’s tony Bel Air neighborhood, Nora Lum, more famously and mononymously known to YouTube, TV and movie viewers as Awkwafina, has unsurprisingly put her loft-like contemporary starter condo in the heart of West Hollywood’s perennially trendy Melrose Avenue shopping and dining district up for grabs at $2.395 million, not too much more than the not quite $2.3 million she paid for the townhouse-style residence only about 1.5 years ago.

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions.

