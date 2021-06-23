Cancel
Gatesville, TX

CTC chancellor assists academic credit task force for TDCJ rehabilitation

By Special to the Herald
Killeen Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Texas College Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus recently completed his service on the governor-appointed Task Force on Academic Credit and Industry Recognition for offenders. Created by House Bill 553 during the 85th Texas Legislative Session in 2017, the task force undertook a four-year process to explore the current rehabilitation and education programs in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The group’s final report was sent to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last month.

Gatesville, TX
Texas Education
Greg Abbott
