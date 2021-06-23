CTC chancellor assists academic credit task force for TDCJ rehabilitation
Central Texas College Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus recently completed his service on the governor-appointed Task Force on Academic Credit and Industry Recognition for offenders. Created by House Bill 553 during the 85th Texas Legislative Session in 2017, the task force undertook a four-year process to explore the current rehabilitation and education programs in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The group’s final report was sent to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last month.kdhnews.com