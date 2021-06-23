Hutchinson - Melody Kim (White) Davenport was born August 26, 1955, in Coldwater, KS to Joe Pat and Frances Arlene (Ewy) White. She passed away June 19, 2021, at Hospice House in Hutchinson, KS. Melody graduated from Coldwater High School with the Class of 1973. She dearly loved CHS and her classmates and was selected as the 1973 Basketball Homecoming Queen. She attended college at Northwestern Oklahoma State in Alva, OK and Sterling College. During her lifetime she worked for the family business, White's Foodliner, and later obtained her LPN Certification and worked at various nursing homes and for the Red Cross.