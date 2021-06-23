Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

Melody Kim White Davenport

Hutchinson News
 13 days ago

Hutchinson - Melody Kim (White) Davenport was born August 26, 1955, in Coldwater, KS to Joe Pat and Frances Arlene (Ewy) White. She passed away June 19, 2021, at Hospice House in Hutchinson, KS. Melody graduated from Coldwater High School with the Class of 1973. She dearly loved CHS and her classmates and was selected as the 1973 Basketball Homecoming Queen. She attended college at Northwestern Oklahoma State in Alva, OK and Sterling College. During her lifetime she worked for the family business, White's Foodliner, and later obtained her LPN Certification and worked at various nursing homes and for the Red Cross.

www.hutchnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutchinson, KS
Obituaries
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Coldwater, KS
City
Kingman, KS
City
Moundridge, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
City
Park City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor White
Person
Jay White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim White#Obituary#Coldwater High School#Chs#Sterling College#White S Foodliner#Lpn Certification#The Red Cross#Jack Mildred White#Henry Anna Ewy#Brookdale Rrb#N Main#Hutchinson Animal Shelter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy