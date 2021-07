We know that SEAL Team season 5 will be coming to CBS and Paramount+, so could we see a prominent new character enter the mix, as well?. One of the things that is so exciting and important about this show is the current of change — there are constantly things that are different with Bravo, and that is also often the case for real teams that are out there. People go off and do other things — and unfortunately, tragedy does also strike. That was the case with Metal at the end of last season, and it raises the possibility of someone else coming in.