Ask New Dimensions Federal Credit Union (NDFCU) what Team Teal means to them and they will likely talk about giving back to their community through the fundraising efforts of their Social Responsibility Committee. “Team Teal”, as they have coined themselves, is more than a Social Responsibility Committee. They pride themselves on being an organization that positively impacts the community by supporting friends and neighbors who need it the most, but they also take tremendous joy and reward in their efforts that help to fund Maine’s Ending Hunger Campaign, Special Olympics Maine, and Maine Children’s Cancer Program. Helping others is a priority to their staff, management, and Board of Directors.