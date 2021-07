Just days after welcoming her fourth child, Whitney Bates is providing a health update on her son. Little Jadon Carl Bates, whose name pays homage to his grandfather, made his way into the world on Monday, June 7. After Bates and her husband, Zach Bates, shared the tragic news that their son had been transferred to the NICU shortly after his birth when his oxygen levels began to drop, the Bringing Up Bates star returned to Instagram on Thursday with a health update, revealing the good news to fans that her son is "steadily improving."