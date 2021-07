Michael B. Jordan has apologized and promised to rename his newly unveiled rum brand after online backlash over the name. 34-year-old Jordan wrote in a statement on his Instagram story yesterday (June 22) about the name which stems from Caribbean culture, “I just wanna say on behalf of myself and my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love and respect) and hoped to celebrate and shine a positive light on. Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations… We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”