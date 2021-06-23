Cancel
An Upcoming Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Reps The Joker’s Colors

By Jasmine Tang
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the success of the 2019 “Joker” movie, it’s already been confirmed that a “Joker 2” is underway. Details about the sequel are still minimal—but Nike does have a release to keep DC fans occupied in the meantime. For an upcoming Nike Blazer Mid ’77, the Swoosh’s design team adds green and purple accents reminiscent of the villainous clown.

