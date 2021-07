Virgil Abloh's Off-White aesthetic has made its way to various Nike and Jordan Brand sneakers over the last few years. It makes sense as to why this would be the case when you consider how Off-White is one of the biggest streetwear and fashion brands in the world. Abloh's work with Nike has been heralded as some of the best sneaker collaborations ever, and four years after the infamous "The Ten" collection, Virgil is still working with the Beaverton brand.