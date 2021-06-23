Isolated showers and storms, excessive heat next week

SYNOPSIS – Areas of some patchy fog this morning to start the day off. This afternoon we will see another chance of showers and some thunderstorms with high temperatures making it into the upper 80s. Tomorrow a cold front will push through giving us better rain chances and dropping the humidity for the weekend! After this weekend all eyes turn to the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa formed this morning in the Atlantic still too early to know just where the storm will go and how strong it will be.