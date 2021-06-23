Isolated showers and storms, excessive heat next week
We are tracking a few light showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Lingering showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday. Daytime highs will be in the 80s. A heat wave is on track for the weekend and beyond. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s this weekend. Many areas will hit record highs Monday, Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday with temperatures likely crossing the 100 degree mark. WEATHER ALERT DAYS are posted due to excessive heat. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if outdoors this weekend and into much of next week!nbcmontana.com