Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Isolated showers and storms, excessive heat next week

By Brooke Foster
NBCMontana
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are tracking a few light showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Lingering showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday. Daytime highs will be in the 80s. A heat wave is on track for the weekend and beyond. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s this weekend. Many areas will hit record highs Monday, Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday with temperatures likely crossing the 100 degree mark. WEATHER ALERT DAYS are posted due to excessive heat. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if outdoors this weekend and into much of next week!

nbcmontana.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentwtvy.com

Afternoon showers and storms

SYNOPSIS – Areas of some patchy fog this morning to start the day off. This afternoon we will see another chance of showers and some thunderstorms with high temperatures making it into the upper 80s. Tomorrow a cold front will push through giving us better rain chances and dropping the humidity for the weekend! After this weekend all eyes turn to the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa formed this morning in the Atlantic still too early to know just where the storm will go and how strong it will be.