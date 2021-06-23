Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Ways to speed up computer, internet at your home

By Fresh Living
KUTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUTV — If your computer or internet is slowing down and doesn't load as fast as it used to, PC Laptops has some tips to help.

kutv.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer#Internet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Home & Gardenbigeasymagazine.com

Best Ways To Add Value To Your Home

Are you toying with the idea of selling up and seeking pastures new? If so, it’s imperative that you do all you can to raise the value of your current abode. The more money you earn from your home sale, the more you will have to spend on your new property. This will help you to make a comfortable and stress-free start to life in your new house, which in turn will set you up for a lifetime of happiness going forward into the future.
Computersazbigmedia.com

8 ways to speed up your WordPress site in 2021

For businesses small and large alike, WordPress has consistently ranked among the top Content Management Systems (CMS) tools on the market. It’s free, fast to set up, easy to manage, and there are a plethora of developers and extensions to help with all your website needs. As sites age, however,...
ComputersKSBW.com

The way you clean your computer screen could actually be damaging it

Whether you're on a laptop or parked in front of a monitor on your work desk, computer screens may be the first thing to get real grimy at your workstation. Dust is a major concern — it can silently coat a computer's screen or a monitor and disrupt the screen's colors or brightness. You might also have to fight oily fingerprints. Germs can be a concern, too, although COVID-19 isn't primarily thought to be a threat to your health via surfaces like computer screens, for example.
Computerstechgig.com

7 Efficient ways to speed up your laptop

Nothing is more helpless for tech professionals than the time-efficient technology taking ages to perform tasks. It will not be wrong to say in such circumstances, ‘Old is not Gold’. Therefore, some pacifying suggestions to speed up your laptop are stated below:. 1. Limit start-up programs. Many programs start without...
Softwarewccftech.com

How to Set Up Separate Profiles on Google Chrome for Work and Home on Windows 10 Computers

We have been hearing about keeping our work and personal lives separate for so long. It is pretty good advice and not always because of the reasons we usually associate with this advice. For example, when you use your browser and look up songs and movies to watch, do you want this to be seen in your work search history? Obviously, no. You can easily set up a work and home profile to prevent this, so your search histories don’t get muddled up. This tutorial will show you how to set up separate profiles on Google Chrome for work and home on your Windows 10 computers.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Speed Up Your Python Code through PySpark

A tutorial on how to install and run Apache Spark and PySpark to improve the performance of your code. When you deal with huge datasets, the bottleneck is not your code (I hope so…), but the time elapsed to perform some operations on your dataset. For this reason, it is very important to exploit some libraries that can speed up your code.
Technologygamingideology.com

Broadband warning: Your microwave may destroy your internet and slow down download speed

Cooking your evening meal in the microwave can wreak havoc on your broadband. Yes, that home appliance that millions of us use every day could be causing your Netflix binge to come to a shuddering halt. According to a new study from Zen Internet, it appears that most Britons are completely unaware that simple things like an oven can affect the internet signal broadcast from their homes.
Animalsfox2detroit.com

Super Simple DIY Way to Get Carpenter Bees to Leave Your Home

This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to give carpenter bees the "buzz off" and it’s the easiest fix she’s ever done. Jill had carpenter bees set up camp outside one of her windows on the garage and nothing she did would get them to stay away long-term. They kept boring into the underside of the top sash of her window and there was a constant pile of fine wood shavings in the flower box beneath the hole they were "drilling" out.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Three Tricks to Speed Up and Optimise Your Python

A review regarding three Python tricks that I have discovered in my June readings. Every data scientists needs to maintain up-to-date: every day they should read, read and again read. Nobody is born educated!. One possible strategy to maintain yourself up-to-date is to register to Twitter and follow the top...
Computershackaday.com

Growing Up With Computers

My son is growing up with computers. He’s in first grade, and had to list all of the things that he knows how to do with them. The list included things like mousing around, drawing ghosts with the paint program, and — sign of the times — muting and unmuting the microphone when he’s in teleconferences. Oh yeah, and type emojis. He loves emojis.
Interior Designcoloradohomesmag.com

5 Ways to Refresh Your Home

After spending more time than usual in our homes in 2020, we all found spaces we’d like to change. From makeshift homeschooling stations to working from home at the kitchen table, our houses became more than just our homes. Natalie Warady, a stylist, writer and design fanatic who’s lived and...
Softwaretweaklibrary.com

How To Speed Up Computer By Disabling Unwanted Startup Programs

We all want our computers to run fast. However, if applications installed in our computer interfere with the booting process, your computer tends to slow down. Sometimes when we install an application, we set them to launch at startup. Well, to avoid this and speed up the computer, we can simply disable startup programs in Windows. Disabling them from startup won’t hamper the updates of those applications, and we can use them whenever we want by launching them manually.
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

Speed Up Your ADR Workflow With VocAlign Ultra

In this video and article for Production Expert, Korey Pereira, a dialogue editor, takes a look at how using VocAlign Ultra from Synchro Arts can speed up his ADR workflow. As a dialogue editor, my job is to make actors’ performances the best they can sound. This often means using an array of tools to clean up clicks and pops and smooth out the edits between takes. There are typically some lines in every project that just cannot be used. I then dig through all the other takes recorded on set to find alternate takes to fix problematic lines. If alts can’t be found, actors will then be called into a studio to re-record their lines in a process known as ADR. By far one of the bigger challenges as a dialogue editor is matching ADR or alt takes to production. SyncroArts offers a range of products that helps us dialogue editors match these replacement lines to production.
Real Estatemoneytalksnews.com

9 Ways to Earn Extra Income With Your Home

Between mortgage costs and hidden homeownership costs, we spend a ton of money on our homes. But what if your home could give a little back? It’s possible to put your home to work for you, bringing in extra income and offsetting some costs associated with it. Following are several...
Technologychromeunboxed.com

Nest Wifi update tells you why your internet is terrible and further improves work from home

An update to Nest Wifi (13729.57.19) Nest Wifi point (1.54.253765) and Google Wifi (13729.57.15) devices brings several improvements that users should be aware of. M89 not only includes general security, stability, and performance improvements but also expands work from home traffic optimization options. While ‘Preferred activities’ rolled out back in November with support for Google Meet and Zoom video conferencing and Stadia for gaming, you’ll see new options for Microsoft Teams, Slack, GoToMeeting, and Webex once you receive the update.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Internet provider Optimum announces upload speed reductions

As the pandemic has forced most people in the US to work from home rather than the office, having fast Internet connectivity has become critical. An Internet provider in some parts of the US called Optimum has announced a move that doesn’t seem to make sense. The Internet carrier has announced that starting on July 12, it will be reducing upload speeds for all of its plans regardless of speed.
Computersgamerevolution.com

How to fix PC not booting up: What to do when your computer won’t start

A PC not booting can be a scary thing, especially for a gamer. Imagine spending thousands on the perfect computer just to find it won’t start. Well, there are some completely innocuous reasons that a computer won’t boot that are easy to rectify. Alternatively, some problems will keep a PC from starting permanently.
TV Showskomando.com

12 ways to lower your monthly internet, cable and streaming bills

We’re using the internet more than ever nowadays, as people work, shop, learn and communicate remotely. Then there’s the entertainment aspect: streaming movies, TV shows, music and concerts. Can you guess how much the average American spends on internet over a lifetime? Tap or click here to find out, along...