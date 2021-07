Another young U.S. men's national team prospect is headed overseas to a top European club. Caden Clark, the New York Red Bulls' 18-year-old midfield dynamo with a penchant for the spectacular, will be heading up the Red Bull chain and joining RB Leipzig in the winter, following the conclusion of the 2021 MLS season. Clark, who just had an appendectomy and will be out for a few weeks, is signed with Leipzig through 2024 and technically on loan with the Red Bulls through the remainder of the current campaign.