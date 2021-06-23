Angela B. Rauber

As most of you (hopefully) know, there is a new powerhouse in town. Angela Christian, the first woman and African American Georgetown County administrator, is committed to helping our home prosper. Angela was born and raised in Dublin, Georgia, and received her bachelor’s degree in political science from Georgia Southern University. She always thought she would go to law school until she did an internship in her hometown and caught the “local government bug.” She then decided to attend the University of Tennessee where she earned her master’s degree in public administration. She laughed, “Yes, I thought I’d be a lawyer. I got sidetracked, but it led me to where I belong.”