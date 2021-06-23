Angela B. Rauber
EDUCATION: University of Tennessee College of Law, J.D.; University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, B.S. Angela Rauber represents clients in the areas of zoning, land use, comprehensive planning, subdivisions, local and State permitting, code enforcement, and governmental relations. She has experience representing both local government and private developers, and in providing legal counsel to clients on land use, zoning, and governmental matters, including variances, design exceptions, code enforcement, public records, and permitting.