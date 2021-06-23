Tracking Trout Movement to Understand Waterway Adaptations

Trout have it rough these days. Once-connected networks of streams and rivers are increasingly interrupted by dams, culverts and low water levels, making it difficult for migrating species like Bonneville Cutthroat to move between waterways. But Phaedra Budy, professor in Utah State University’s Department of Watershed Sciences in the S.J. & Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources, isn’t letting this important population just sink or swim. She and her team recently published results from a multi-year study to help managers better understand what kind of waterway connectivity trout require for survival and reproductive success, and her work is getting noticed. The team won the Robert L. Kendall Award for the Best Paper in the Transactions of the American Fisheries Society for 2020 for the research.