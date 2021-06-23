Cancel
Crop damage in multiple counties following storms

By KSNB Local4
KSNB Local4
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL Neb. (KSNB) - Just drive through areas of Hamilton, Polk, Nance and Merrick Counties and you will see the aftermath of storms Tuesday. Region 44 Emergency Manager Denise Ziemba said there was a lot of crop damage, including stripped corn, reported to her in eastern Nance County. She said some of the crops are completely ruined. She said there were also some pivots and a couple of buildings that were moved from their foundation in western Platte County.

