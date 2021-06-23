Crop damage in multiple counties following storms

The recent rains were much needed, but farmers could have done without the added stress of crop damage from severe weather. “An active weather pattern shifted into the Midwest last week, bringing several days of widespread and beneficial rainfalls,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “The rain came just when moisture-stressed corn and soybeans needed it. Unfortunately, severe thunderstorms caused crop damage in parts of western and central Iowa, as well as flash flooding across southeastern Iowa. The forecast shows additional chances of rain and milder temperatures are expected over the next week.” The rains brought topsoil moistures down to 42 percent short to very short with subsoil now rated at 60 percent short to very short, with moisture still needed in the northern two-thirds of the state. According to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report, there were 3.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 27. Activities included spraying post emergence herbicides and harvesting hay. Iowa’s corn crop is now rated at 60 percent good to excellent while soybeans are rated at 58 percent good to excellent. More details can be found in the full report at nass.usda.gov.