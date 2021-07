Whether or not Gwen Stefani is wearing her official wedding band underneath her engagement ring from Blake Shelton is yet to be determined. The couple have not yet publicly confirmed that they've tied the knot, though details about their nuptials have suggested the event will take place later this summer at Blake's own chapel on his Oklahoma ranch. Gwen recently held an intimate bridal shower with friends and family, and now, photos from a weekend outing are leading fans to believe Gwen and Blake secretly wed. Beneath her sparkler, Gwen wore a mixed-cut diamond band that drew attention to the two smaller stones that flank the large emerald on her engagement ring.