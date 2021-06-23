Kamel Elkadri shares his vision for Dearborn in hopes of being elected to city council

DEARBORN – With all seven city council seats up for grabs and 18 candidates, Kamel Elkadri wants to bring his vision for Dearborn to the city council. “I decided to run for city council because Dearborn has given me and my family so much and I want that same opportunity for others,” he said. “My father immigrated to this beautiful city from Lebanon over 40 years ago and married my mother who was born and raised in the south end of Dearborn. Dearborn welcomed my father with open arms and he was lucky enough to not only start and raise his family, but help others out as well. He was able to start his career at Ford and was lucky enough to retire from there 30 years later. Like my father, I was able to start my family with my wife Mariam who is a long time Dearborn Public School teacher. Together we have three children that hopefully will also start and raise their family in Dearborn.”