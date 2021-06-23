Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dearborn, MI

Kamel Elkadri shares his vision for Dearborn in hopes of being elected to city council

By Briana Gasorski
Arab American News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN – With all seven city council seats up for grabs and 18 candidates, Kamel Elkadri wants to bring his vision for Dearborn to the city council. “I decided to run for city council because Dearborn has given me and my family so much and I want that same opportunity for others,” he said. “My father immigrated to this beautiful city from Lebanon over 40 years ago and married my mother who was born and raised in the south end of Dearborn. Dearborn welcomed my father with open arms and he was lucky enough to not only start and raise his family, but help others out as well. He was able to start his career at Ford and was lucky enough to retire from there 30 years later. Like my father, I was able to start my family with my wife Mariam who is a long time Dearborn Public School teacher. Together we have three children that hopefully will also start and raise their family in Dearborn.”

www.arabamericannews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dearborn, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Dearborn, MI
Government
City
Dearborn, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F150#Pollution#Restaurants#Lebanon#The City Council#Dearborn Public School#Fordson High School#Dining Services#Henry Ford Village#Covid#Adray#Ford Woods Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...