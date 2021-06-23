California Protons Cancer Therapy Center makes huge leaps in cancer treatment

When it comes to health breakthroughs, COVID-19 vaccines have received the lion’s share of recent attention — and rightly so, as they are key to ending a global pandemic that has killed millions and disrupted the lives of almost everyone on the planet. But there have also been big advancements in the field of cancer treatments. The American Society of Clinical Oncology held its annual meeting earlier this month, giving drugmakers and researchers the chance to share their findings on the latest developments in cancer research and drug research. There was much to celebrate. Here are four particularly promising takeaways: