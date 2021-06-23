California Protons Cancer Therapy Center makes huge leaps in cancer treatment
If Ken Kotoski’s diagnosis was bad, his prognosis was downright grim. When the 58-year-old received the same news his father and both brothers had — prostate cancer — it was the doctors’ response that was truly devastating. “Basically, the doctors pretty much were of the mind that there’s no way to cure it and ‘The best we can do is try to make you feel OK as you’re declining,’” says the Montana resident. “They kind of wrote me off.”ranchandcoast.com