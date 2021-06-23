Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

NJ Man Infected With Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xqxye_0adLoZ4W00
A New Jersey man has been infected with a rare mosquito-borne virus, state health officials confirmed Wednesday. Photo Credit: Pixabay/ekamelev

A New Jersey man has been infected with a rare mosquito-borne virus, state health officials confirmed Wednesday.

A Sussex County man in his 60s started suffering a fever and various neurological symptoms in May and later tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, marking the state’s first detection of a mosquito-borne disease this year.

The Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito and is treated by “supportive care,” health officials said. A vaccine for virus prevention has not been developed.

“Spending time outdoors, whether walking, gardening, or playing with our dogs, is a good way to maintain physical and mental health, but it is important to take steps to prevent mosquito and tick bites, which are responsible for several diseases in New Jersey” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

“When enjoying the outdoors, remember to use an EPA-registered insect repellent, cover skin with clothing when you can, and check yourself and your pets for ticks and quickly remove them with tweezers.”

JCV is widely circulated among deer and mosquitoes and rarely infects humans, though an increased number of cases has been reported in recent years, Persichilli said.

While some illnesses caused by JCV are mild, others can be moderate or severe, resulting in hospitalization or even death, Persichilli said.

Other mosquito-borne illnesses that can put New Jersey residents at risk include West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, which are typically seen in summer and early fall until mosquitoes are no longer biting.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever and headache, contact your healthcare provider and let them know if you suspect a mosquito or tickborne illness,” Persichilli said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Community Policy
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
112K+
Followers
21K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judith Persichilli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Insect Repellent#Mosquitoes#Jcv#Epa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Stamford, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old NJ Healthcare Worker Dies Of COVID-19

Sussex County high school graduate and local healthcare worker Abel Sanchez-Casas died from COVID-19 complications at Newton Medical Center on June 18. He was 21. Born in Veracruz, Mexico, Sanchez-Casas grew up in Newton and graduated from Newton High School in 2017, his obituary says. Sanchez-Casas worked in healthcare at...
Hyde Park, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

New Bear Sighting Reported In Hudson Valley

Another bear sighting was reported in the Hudson Valley, this time from an area resident who spotted the animal enjoying a morning snack. A Dutchess County resident reported that the bear was on his property in Hyde Park early on Wednesday, June 30, where he was caught snacking on bird seed that had fallen out of a feeder on his Brower Boulevard home.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Designated Pot-Smoking Areas May Be Required In Some CT Towns, Cities

With legalized marijuana coming to Connecticut, some communities are preparing for certain designated areas for pot smoking. As of Thursday, July 1, marijuana will be legalized for recreational use among adults in Connecticut, though as part of the legislation signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont, some municipalities will have to create designated spaces outdoors intended for smoking weed.
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Voice

Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Most Of Region

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for much of the region. It lasts until 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, and covers Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Greene, Columbia counties in New York, Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, New Haven, Tolland, New London, and Middlesex counties in Connecticut, and all of Massachusetts except Cape Cod, and northeast Pennsylvania. (See image above.)
Somerset County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Somerset Man Who Flew To Philippines For Sex With Minor Sentenced To 9 Years In Fed Pen

A Somerset County man who flew to the Philippines to have sex with a minor he met online is headed to federal prison for nine years. James A. Diggs, 45, of Somerville, told a U.S. District Court judge earlier this year that he used a messaging app to “persuade, induce, entice, and coerce” the victim into having sex with him during what became an October 2018 visit to the Southeast Asian country.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Sentenced In NJ/NY ‘Shotgun’ Mortgage Scheme That Cost Banks $9 Million

A Long Island man was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in federal prison for his role in a $9 million ‘shotgun’ mortgage scheme in New Jersey and New York. Yorce Yotagri, 54, of Freeport admitted last year that he partnered with Jorge Flores of Oakdale and Jose Piehrahita, also of Freeport, to secure several home equity lines of credit for the same properties and pocket the money before the lending banks found out, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Crews Extinguish Heavy Tesla Fire In Montgomery County

Crews extinguished a heavy fire that broke out in a Tesla in Montgomery County Tuesday night, authorities said. Firefighters responding to the 100 block of Rose Lane in Haverford just before 9 p.m. laid a 5-inch water supply line and two hand lines into the car for almost an hour and a half, according to the Gladwyne Fire Company.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Apartment Fire Displaces Five In Western Mass

Five tenants in a Western Massachusetts apartment complex will be temporarily displaced when a fire broke out overnight, officials said. Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to a Belmont Avenue apartment building at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, where there was a reported fire in a fourth-floor unit.
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Voice

Hundreds In Westchester Left Without Power During Heatwave

The heatwave that has been crushing the East Coast left hundreds in Westchester without power as crews scrambled to make repairs as some systems became overwhelmed. As of Wednesday afternoon, June 30, Con Edison was reporting 13 active outages, which were impacting 556 of the company’s 360,045 customers in Westchester.
Stamford, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

'I Probably Did It' BF Tells Police At Blood Coated Home

York County nurses had a violent fight that turned deadly, and one man has been charged with murder after being turned into police by his father, according to court documents. William Fredric Hudson, 50, of the 600 block of Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township is under arrest at a local hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound up the front of his head.
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Body Of 20-Year-Old Recovered From Creek In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The body of a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man has been recovered by law enforcement from an area creek after a possible drowning was reported. The incident took place around 6:20 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, when the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, New Hackensack Fire Department, and Town of Wappinger Ambulance to a possible drowning in the Wappinger Creek located behind the Wappingers Falls Trailer Park on New Hackensack Road.