Lewisville ISD announces all in-person classes starting fall 2021
Lewisville ISD announced June 21 that all students will be attending classes in person when school starts in August. The Texas Education Agency notified district officials that legislation related to full-time virtual learning did not pass in the 87th Texas legislative session that ended last month. Because of that, the TEA cannot let school districts receive state funds for virtual learners. LISD stated that without state funding it would not be able to offer virtual learning.communityimpact.com