RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approximately 1,651.4 miles from Rapid City, nestled in a small enclave of Upstate New York, is the city of Watertown. With a population of 27,000 and located 30 miles from Canada, Watertown is known as the “birthplace of the five and dime,” and more notably as the city that is home to the City Car Freshener Corporation and their iconic “Little Trees” air fresheners that can be found in cars worldwide.