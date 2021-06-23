Arkansas Rice: Leaf Blast Alert

The Arkansas River is the US's sixth-longest river and one of the Mississippi River’s major tributaries, covering 2,364 kilometers. It originates from the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and flows through three states, Colorado, Kansas, and Oklahoma, before entering Arkansas, where it joins the Mississippi River at Napoleon. The Arkansas River is the world’s 45th longest lake and the Mississippi-Missouri River system’s second-longest tributary. However, it has a much smaller volume than Ohio and Missouri, with an average discharge of 1,100 cubic meters per second. Its drainage basin stretches 440,000 square kilometers. Some of the major cities located along the river banks include Kansa, Wichita, Oklahoma, and Tusla.