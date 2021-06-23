Cancel
Agriculture

Arkansas Rice: Leaf Blast Alert

Leaf blast has started! We received our first report of leaf blast on June 20 on Titan in 2021 from Randolph Co. In 2020 the first report came from the same county on the same medium grain rice, Titan. If you have not started scouting fields planted with susceptible rice...

Arkansas State
Agriculture

Arkansas Rice: Scout for Sheath Blight and Relieve Its Harm

Scout before deciding on fungicide application for sheath blight and determine the threshold. It is not profitable for Arkansas rice producers to apply fungicides for more than one time to suppress sheath blight alone. If the disease progress is slowed by dry weather conditions and the upper three leaves are not threatened, it is wise to delay fungicide application further to boot stages.
Arkansas State

Arkansas River

The Arkansas River is the US's sixth-longest river and one of the Mississippi River’s major tributaries, covering 2,364 kilometers. It originates from the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and flows through three states, Colorado, Kansas, and Oklahoma, before entering Arkansas, where it joins the Mississippi River at Napoleon. The Arkansas River is the world’s 45th longest lake and the Mississippi-Missouri River system’s second-longest tributary. However, it has a much smaller volume than Ohio and Missouri, with an average discharge of 1,100 cubic meters per second. Its drainage basin stretches 440,000 square kilometers. Some of the major cities located along the river banks include Kansa, Wichita, Oklahoma, and Tusla.
Agriculture

Arkansas Rice: Time to Address Nutrient Management

It’s finally getting hot and dry and feeling like summer. Mosquitoes are showing up with a vengeance this week and that topic seems to come up in every phone call. Fields that don’t still have floodwaters on them are extremely dry and we need to keep up with our flood and furrow-irrigated management. The top ends of row rice fields are drying rapidly, so if you’re not using soil moisture sensors, try to stay on top of regular irrigations.
Arkansas State

Man at center of Texas Blue Alert arrested in Arkansas

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAUZ) - The man accused of shooting a police officer in Wise County, Texas has been arrested out of the state. Royce Wood was the subject of a blue alert issued across Texas. Wood is accused of shooting a Rhome police officer on Sunday, June 14. That officer...
Agriculture

Arkansas Rice: Moving into Midseason, Managing Flood Damage

We’re still dealing with the aftermath from the flooding events in South AR and that’s driving most discussions these days. With the hot and dry conditions, we’re at an odd stage where we’re trying to drain and salvage rice but also needing to keep rice irrigated as the crop shifts into reproductive growth.
Arkansas State

Arkansas: Rice Water Weevil Getting Worse

Phone calls on rice water weevil adults moving into rice have picked up tremendously over the past two weeks. A few weeks ago, we made the comment that it was too early to predict what kind of weevil year we would have this year and based on what we have seen the past few days it’s going to be bad.
Arkansas State

Arkansas Achievers

• Joel Little, a political science and legal studies major from Benton, has been named the recipient of the 2021-22 Stonewall Scholarship at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The Stonewall Scholarship is awarded to a student who demonstrates knowledge of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) history, an understanding of current events as they relate to the LGBT community and a commitment to advancing LGBT civil rights in the form of demonstrated substantial leadership.
Environment

Cal-ISO extends flex alert to a second day as extreme heat blasts the region

The California Independent System Operator extended its statewide Flex Alert 18 asking consumers to conserve electricity during the evening to reduce stress on the power grid as extreme heat hits the region, driving up demand and prices. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The...
Mount Vernon, IL

Regional grazing conference Aug. 10-11

MT. VERNON, Ill. — The Heart of America Grazing Conference will be held Aug. 10-11. The conference opens Aug. 10 with an informative pasture walk with dinner on site, followed by a full day of events Aug. 11 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Mt. Vernon. Big names, popular speakers and...
Kids
KIX 105.7

MDC Alert-Kids Can Now Be Fined for Being Outdoor Enthusiasts

You're probably reading the headline and saying what the heck are you talking about? Kids being fined for being enthusiastic about the outdoors? What is this world coming to anyway?. Okay, take a step back from the device where you just read the above paragraph, and take a deep breath....
Health

CDC Warns Doctors About a Mystery Bacterial Outbreak With No Clear Origin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a strange cluster of illness in three states caused by a rarely seen bacteria in the U.S., one that’s killed at least one person and hospitalized two others so far. The illness, called melioidosis, can be highly fatal but isn’t normally considered contagious between people. Officials don’t know how these victims contracted the bacteria, though the cases do seem to be connected.
Politics

Over 1,000 Counties Approved for Emergency Haying and Grazing on CRP Acres

More than 1,000 counties are eligible for emergency Conservation Reserve Program haying and grazing. The most recently published list of counties with permitted haying and grazing on CRP land, which was released Thursday 06/24/21, includes 1,021 counties, or 32% of counties nationwide. Primarily located in the West, 860 of those counties have been designated in 2021. In June alone, emergency haying and grazing on CRP acres was authorized in 196 counties.
Nebraska State

Nebraska Corn, Soybeans: Mid-Season Hail Damage Assessments

Much of the early planted corn in the Nebraska has reached the V10 stage and some soybean fields are beginning to flower. Over the past couple days, many of us watched severe storms cross the state, reminding us that hail can happen at any time during the growing season. As...
Agriculture

Grain price crash baffles drought stricken farmers

One of the oldest axioms in the grain business has to do with the perception of drought in the market. You will hear that the prices went down because it rained on LaSalle Street. LaSalle Street is the location of the Chicago Board of Trade. The idea is, it is hard for the traders to believe in drought if it is raining in the street outside their windows.
U.S. Politics

$1400 Stimulus Checks: 163 Million Checks Have Been Cut (So Far)

The IRS is nearly finished distributing the $1,400 stimulus checks from the American Rescue Plan, and has since begun releasing information about the distribution of those payments. In one table, the IRS announced which states received the most payments. In the table, titled Third Round Economic Impact Payments, it is...