Inside Look: How the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Soundtrack Honors the Spirit of the Best-Selling Original

By Jason Lipshutz
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I loved it as a kid: I had the merch, the shirts, the shoes, everything,” Damian Lillard, current NBA superstar of the Portland Trail Blazers, tells Billboard of the 1996 pop culture phenomenon Space Jam. The intergalactic basketball comedy starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes became a must-see family...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kash Doll
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Kirk Franklin
Person
Joyner Lucas
Person
Lil Baby
Person
John Legend
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MusicNBC Sports

Damian Lillard announces he will have a new song on the Space Jam soundtrack

Space Jam: A New Legacy featuring LeBron James and Trail Blazers six-time All-Star Damian Lillard hits theaters this July. Rip City has been anticipating Lillard’s debut as a member of the Goon squad and now there’s even more to get excited about!. Thursday, Lillard announced via Twitter that he is...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Space Jam: A New Legacy themed Xbox controllers probably look so small in LeBron James' hands

Ahead of the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Xbox has teamed up with Warner Bros. to release limited edition Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Series X controllers. Take your pick of three themed Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Series X controllers: a purple and black Goon Squad controller, a blue and orange Tune Squad controller, and the blue and black Server-verse controller. The plot of Space Jam: A New Legacy sees NBA superstar LeBron James and his fictional son sucked onto the Warner 3000 entertainment Server-verse by a disgruntled AI. James will travel through the Warner Bros. film archive, with the Looney Tunes by his side.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Space Jam: A New Legacy is getting a video game, and it's an Xbox exclusive

Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game is a brand new arcade game coming exclusively to Xbox. The game is based on the movie of the same name, and features LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, and the rest of the Tune Squad as they travel through a '90s arcade-style side scroller, beating up bad guys along the way. Back in December 2020, Xbox and Space Jam: A New Legacy tasked fans with submitting ideas for a brand-new Space Jam game and picked a youth competition and an adult competition winner from India and the US, respectively.
TV Shows/Film

New ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Teaser Mashes Up the Looney Tunes With ‘Mad Max,’ ‘The Matrix,’ and More

You can’t have a Looney Tunes movie without a few winks and nudges at other beloved pieces of pop culture. Those mischievous cartoons have long made a habit of satirizing classic movies and TV shows (see: Carrotblanca), and their appearance in Space Jam: A New Legacy will be no exception — though this time, the Tunes will be straight up crashing movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Matrix.
NBAComicBook

Space Jam A New Legacy Drops New Spot With Inside The NBA

Space Jam: A New Legacy just dropped a new TV spot with the Inside the NBA crew. Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Charles Barkley are all normal faces for basketball fans. This time, they’re talking to LeBron James and Bugs Bunny as they get ready to take on the Goon Squad in the highly-anticipated follow-up to the first Space Jam. Shaq makes a joke about how Barkley didn’t make the cut for this generation’s Tune Squad. But, they all play it off nicely. If you’ve ever wondered how the Looney Tunes would be in a halftime show setting, then your questions have been answered. It’s a wild time seeing all these different properties crossing over with Space Jam.
Video GamesNME

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ gets a retro beat ‘em up

Space Jam: A New Legacy is getting its very own video game – a retro-styled beat ‘em up, coming first to Xbox Game Pass. Digital Eclipse – the studio behind retro projects such as Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition and Mega Man Legacy Collection – will be taking inspiration from those 90s beat ‘em ups for the new Space Jam game.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' and Tommy Jeans Share Spirited New Capsule

With the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy just a few weeks away, Tommy Hilfiger and Warner Bros. have teamed up to deliver a capsule with Tommy Jeans. The wide-ranging collection features playful and bold unisex designs that highlight iconic Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Sylvester, Marvin the Martian, Speedy Gonzales, Porky Pig and Foghorn Leghorn, placing them on checkered denim jackets and shorts set, popover hoodies and light wash overalls. Its tank tops and shorts also take inspiration from quintessential basketball styles with satin appliques, soft sporty mesh and logo placement. Fans of the beloved franchise can also look forward to kidswear, sleepwear and footwear for both adults and kids, the latter of which includes slides adorned with the characters and sneakers with 3D branding. Finally, a selection of accessories and limited-edition statement jewelry round up the capsule, featuring bucket and baseball hats, duffle bags, drawstring backpacks, sweatbands, socks, stainless steel and gold-plated watches, necklaces and bracelets.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The 6 Best Space Jam Moments Ahead Of A New Legacy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Speaking as someone who personally never saw the point of making a Space Jam 2, I am actually cautiously looking forward to Space Jam: A New Legacy - one of many highly anticipated 2021 movies audiences will be able to choose to see in theaters or stream on HBO Max. That gives us plenty of time, before we see Los Angeles Lakers point guard LeBron James slam with the Looney Tunes, to revisit the time former Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan slammed with the Looney Tunes in the 1996 box office hit inspired by a Super Bowl ad from four years earlier. Of all the memorable scenes from Space Jam I could spend hours referencing, I managed to narrow down my favorites to the following six hilarious highlights, starting with the moment “Air Jordan” suddenly found himself underground.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out the New Bendyfigs From SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY – In Theaters & On HBO Max July 16th

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY -will be in Theaters & On HBO Max July 16th. In the new film, Superstar LeBron James and his young son, Dom, get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. To get home safely, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game against the AI’s digitized champions of the court — a powered-up roster called the Goon Squad.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, & More Tapped For "Space Jam: A New Legacy" OST

Older fans probably remember at least one or two songs from the original Space Jam soundtrack, which featured Bugs Bunny spitting bars written by JAY-Z, a stacked posse cut featuring Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Coolio, LL Cool J, and B Real, and the hilarious and emotional masterpiece that is "Basketball Jones."
NBAFandango

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Tickets Now on Sale: Watch Exclusive Clip

Basketball superstar LeBron James enters a new world of entertainment in Space Jam: A New Legacy. Tickets are now on sale to experience a fabulous family concoction, as LeBron must rescue his beloved son Dom (Cedric Joe), who has been snatched away to a bizarre digital space by a rogue A.I., where a lethal goon squad awaits the heroic LeBron and his new team of unschooled Looney Tunes, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Yosemite Sam and friends.