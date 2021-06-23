Inside Look: How the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Soundtrack Honors the Spirit of the Best-Selling Original

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Speaking as someone who personally never saw the point of making a Space Jam 2, I am actually cautiously looking forward to Space Jam: A New Legacy - one of many highly anticipated 2021 movies audiences will be able to choose to see in theaters or stream on HBO Max. That gives us plenty of time, before we see Los Angeles Lakers point guard LeBron James slam with the Looney Tunes, to revisit the time former Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan slammed with the Looney Tunes in the 1996 box office hit inspired by a Super Bowl ad from four years earlier. Of all the memorable scenes from Space Jam I could spend hours referencing, I managed to narrow down my favorites to the following six hilarious highlights, starting with the moment “Air Jordan” suddenly found himself underground.