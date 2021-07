The June USDA Acreage and Quarterly Stocks Reports were bullish for corn and soybeans and were mixed for wheat. Corn planted acreage was at 92.7 million acres (ma) for 2021 which is up 2%, or 1.87 million acres from last year. However, it was considered bullish, as it was nearly 1 million below the trade estimate of 93.8 ma. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 28 of the 48 estimating states. Area harvested for grain, at 84.5 ma, is also up 2% from last year. At 177 bushels-per-acre expected, that would peg production at 14.956 billion bushels (bb).