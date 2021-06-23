Former Deputy Director of HIV Drugs, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Joins NDA Partners as Expert Consultant

Cancel
ROCHELLE, Va. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. NDA Partners President Earle Martin announced today that Charles T. Gombar, PhD, former Deputy Director of HIV Drugs at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has joined the firm as an Expert Consultant. Dr. Gombar is a pharmaceutical executive with extensive experience in development strategy and program management for drugs, drug delivery systems, and combination products. Prior to his position at The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, he was the Senior Vice President of Program Management and Pharmaceutical Development at Endo Pharmaceuticals and Vice President of Research and Development Strategy and Business Improvement at Wyeth Research/Pfizer. He also served in project management leadership roles at Wyeth Research/Pfizer, SmithKline Beecham, Sanofi Winthrop, and Knoll Pharmaceuticals in earlier roles. Throughout his career, Dr. Gombar has played a critical role as the interface between research and development and commercial organizations and has led teams that successfully developed and commercialized six products. In addition to his industry career, he has taught courses at the Pharmaceutical Education and Research Institute (PERI), St. Joseph’s University, Temple University, and Pace University. He serves as the current Course Director of the American Course on Drug Development and Regulatory Science (ACDRS) at the University of California, San Francisco.

