Louisiana Office of Student Financial Aid Promotes Participation in Scholarship Lottery

westcentralsbest.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) College scholarships used to encourage COVID vaccinations. Baton Rouge - Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of nine $100,000 educational scholarships. The scholarships are part of Louisiana’s Shot At A Million reward program, offered by the Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Bring Back Louisiana campaign to increase awareness of COVID-19 vaccines and reward those who have at least one vaccine.

www.westcentralsbest.com
