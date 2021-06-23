Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Michael Gay Writes To “Make It Right”

By Smouse
musicinminnesota.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometime into the fourth song into Michael Gay‘s new album Make It Right, there’s a feeling and a calm that settles over you. It’s a realization that everything is going to be alright. After navigating for more than year through a global pandemic, it’s easy to forget to take a deep breath. Michael’s more stripped-down album compels you to settle down and listen. Channeling the wry, witty lyrics of John Prine with the authentic storytelling of Guy Clark, Make It Right is the perfect folk album we need right now.

