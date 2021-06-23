LeBron James, NBA stars try to ‘free’ Alex Caruso after airport weed bust
Alex Caruso was a trending Twitter topic on Tuesday night for extra curricular activities off-the-court. The Lakers guard was arrested on Tuesday for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Texas A&M University police department confirmed to TMZ. Caruso was attempting to board a flight on Tuesday afternoon at Easterwood Airport in College Station when TSA agents searched his belongings and found under two ounces of marijuana and a herb grinder.www.lakers365.com