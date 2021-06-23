Cancel
NBA

LeBron James, NBA stars try to ‘free’ Alex Caruso after airport weed bust

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Caruso was a trending Twitter topic on Tuesday night for extra curricular activities off-the-court. The Lakers guard was arrested on Tuesday for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Texas A&M University police department confirmed to TMZ. Caruso was attempting to board a flight on Tuesday afternoon at Easterwood Airport in College Station when TSA agents searched his belongings and found under two ounces of marijuana and a herb grinder.

Lebron James
Alex Caruso
#Marijuana#Easterwood Airport#The Lakers Guard#Texas A M University#Tmz#Tsa
Los Angeles Lakers
Twitter
Basketball
Sports
NBAPosted by
Newsweek

Alex Caruso Mugshot Shows Lakers Star at Jail After Marijuana Arrest

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested in Texas on Tuesday for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Texas A&M police said. Both charges are classified as misdemeanor charges. According to online records from the Brazos County Jail, the 27-year-old had less than two ounces of marijuana on him when he was apprehended at approximately 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET) while trying to board a flight at Easterwood Airport in College Station, Texas.
NBACBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Playoff Paul George turns critics into clowns; LeBron James unloads scheduling slander

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index -- a weekly gauge of the players who are most controlling the buzz around the league. Reminder: Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing. It simply means that you're capturing the NBA world's attention. It's worth noting that this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order as it pertains to the buzz they're generating.
NBAmycentraloregon.com

NBA Star LeBron James tweet's he saw injuries coming

(LOS ANGELES) — In a tweet thread Wednesday afternoon, Lakers star LeBron James said he knew what was going to happen to players following a shortened off-season. The thread comes after news that Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss Wednesday’s game and possibly more after sustaining a right knee injury during game four. Leonard will become the eighth All-Star this year to miss a playoff game, which is a record according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
NBAhypebeast.com

LeBron James Criticizes Condensed NBA Schedule After Kawhi Leonard Injury

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has reportedly suffered an ACL injury in his right knee ahead of Game 5 versus the Utah Jazz in the NBA Western Conference semifinals. Game 5 is crucial it breaks the current series tie of 2-2, as of writing. Upon hearing about the injury,...
NBAUnion Democrat

LeBron James on mounting NBA injuries: I told you so

LOS ANGELES — With each cellphone chime, the day got a little crazier. One tweet said Kawhi Leonard’s knee, which he said was “good” on Monday, was in fact not. He’d miss Game 5 and maybe more. Then one said Stan Van Gundy, the experienced coach and expert communicator hired to shepherd Zion Williamson’s ascent, was out in New Orleans after one season.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Alex Caruso arrested for possession of marijuana in Texas

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested by Texas A&M University Police on Tuesday for possession of under two ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. Caruso was released later that day on cash bonds totaling $3,552. In the State of...
NBAFOX Sports

Twitter Fingers: LeBron James sounds off against condensed NBA schedule

The NBA is pushing to return to a normal schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season, and LeBron James isn’t holding back his disapproval. On Wednesday, James took to social media to express his frustration with the NBA’s plan to follow a traditional timeline of events this fall, with the players facing yet another condensed offseason.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Rumors

The 2020-21 season didn’t end the way the Utah Jazz hoped it would, but it was still a special year for Quin Snyder’s squad. However, there might be some concerns about Donovan Mitchell and whether he’s content with the franchise’s current situation. During the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective...
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

LeBron bashes the NBA after wild Wednesday

A week off for the Suns who try to remain focused and positive, I point my negativity towards King James. LeBron James wasted a couple of tweets on Wednesday in an already chaotic time. When injury and covid news affected almost every team still alive in the playoffs, he had to be heard.
NBAPosted by
SPORTbible

NBA Fact Checks LeBron James After He Blamed The League For Increased Injuries

The NBA has hit back at LeBron James after he took to Twitter to comment on the recent flurry of injuries among NBA players this season. But the four-time NBA champion didn't just have his say on social media, he appeared to go on a pretty long-winded rant that concluded by insinuating that it was actually the league's fault for the increased number of injuries due to the early start to the new season.
NBAzonecoverage.com

The Wolves Should Target Alex Caruso in Free Agency

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a roster full of players who serve a specific purpose. Some, like Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell, are great at shooting threes. Others, like Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver, are better suited for steals, blocks, and playing lockdown defense. The issue with Minnesota’s roster is that it doesn’t have anyone who can do both at an elite level. Beasley and Russell are two of the worst defenders in the league, while Okogie and Culver’s shooting is borderline explicit content.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Podcast: Free Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso found himself in some legal trouble this week because of Texas’ marijuana laws just weeks before he really digs into free agency. So today on “The 30,” I joined Jas Kang to discuss Caruso being arrested in College Station, the impact it might have on his free agency, whether it might affect how the Lakers think of him, and if his parents now think that the evil west coast corrupted their pure baby boy.
NBABleacher Report

Dan Patrick: Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson Declined to Address Scottie Pippen Comments

Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson declined to address comments Scottie Pippen gave Monday on The Dan Patrick Show. Echoing what he told GQ's Tyler R. Tynes, Pippen said he thought Jackson's decision to draw up a play for Toni Kukoc for the last shot in Chicago's second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks in 1994 was racially motivated.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To NBA Executive Of The Year News

Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones, one of LeBron James‘ close friends and former teammates, had a huge day on Sunday. Jones’ team beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The win came just after the 40-year-old was named the NBA Executive of the Year.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lakers guard Alex Caruso arrested for weed possession in Texas, per jail records

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso appears to be enjoying the offseason. A little bit too much, that is. Multiple reports have confirmed that the 27-year-old has been arrested in Texas for possession of Marijuana. Caruso was reportedly arrested by Texas A&M University Police in Brazos County on Tuesday. Complex reports that Caruso has been charged for possession of under two ounces of Marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. He has been released after paying two separate fines amounting to $3,500.