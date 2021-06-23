Louisiana Soybeans: Diagnosing In-Season Potassium Deficiency
Potassium (K) deficiency can decrease more than 50% soybean yield across soil types that range from sandy loam to clay loam. Potassium deficiency symptoms in soybean first appear as irregular yellowing on the edges of K deficient leaves and can occur as early as at the V3 vegetative stage (three trifoliolate leaves) mainly on the lower older leaves (Figure 1). But symptoms often occur on the upper younger leaves during the reproductive stages especially in severe K deficient soils (Figure 2).agfax.com