Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana Soybeans: Diagnosing In-Season Potassium Deficiency

By Rasel Parvej, David Moseley, Brenda Tubana,, Syam Dodla, LSU AgCenter Scientists
agfax.com
 7 days ago

Potassium (K) deficiency can decrease more than 50% soybean yield across soil types that range from sandy loam to clay loam. Potassium deficiency symptoms in soybean first appear as irregular yellowing on the edges of K deficient leaves and can occur as early as at the V3 vegetative stage (three trifoliolate leaves) mainly on the lower older leaves (Figure 1). But symptoms often occur on the upper younger leaves during the reproductive stages especially in severe K deficient soils (Figure 2).

agfax.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Drought#Deficiency#Cec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureBrookings Register

Expert urges testing for nitrates due to drought

BROOKINGS – More than 63% of South Dakota is now labeled as being in a Severe Drought (D2) or Extreme Drought (D3) region. While the intense heat and lack of precipitation is creating an adverse growing season for farmers, the weather conditions are also not conducive for putting up high-quality forage either.
Agricultureagfax.com

Virginia Corn, Soybeans: Considerations for Fungicide Use

Some corn may have been sprayed as early as V5 but now we are approaching tasseling and some fields have already begun to tassel. With the corn prices being what they are more growers are inclined to apply a fungicide. Multiple studies have shown that a single application of a...
Minnesota StateRegister Citizen

Dry June is impacting Minnesota pastures, cattle farmers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — June’s dry weather has impacted Minnesota’s pastures, and may soon force cattle farmer to make tough decisions before they run out of grass. Cattle veterinarian and University of Minnesota extension educator Joe Armstrong said those decisions include possibly weaning calves early to lower the amount of energy cows need, or selling cattle early to reduce the size of the herd, the Star Tribune reported.
Agriculturenationalgeographic.com

Historic drought in the West is forcing ranchers to take painful measures

With no rain in sight, western ranchers are shrinking their herds. On Andrew McGibbon’s 90,000-acre cattle ranch south Tucson, Arizona, the West’s punishing drought isn’t just drying up pastureland and evaporating water troughs. “We're having the death of trees like I've never seen in my lifetime. Thousands of trees are...
Agricultureagfax.com

Arkansas Rice: Time to Address Nutrient Management

It’s finally getting hot and dry and feeling like summer. Mosquitoes are showing up with a vengeance this week and that topic seems to come up in every phone call. Fields that don’t still have floodwaters on them are extremely dry and we need to keep up with our flood and furrow-irrigated management. The top ends of row rice fields are drying rapidly, so if you’re not using soil moisture sensors, try to stay on top of regular irrigations.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Managing Heat Stress in Feedlot Cattle

During a heat stress incident in southwest Iowa on July 11 and 12, 1995, an estimated 3,500-4,000 cattle died of heat stress. A deadly combination of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, 50% relative humidity and no wind or cloud cover centered over the region. In the Midwest, deadly combinations such as this one are usually short lived but can occur any time from June to August.
AgricultureCrescent-News

Nutrient deficiencies and slug issues

Summer has officially arrived and nutrient deficiencies and pests are now a problem. Healthy plants have less problems with disease and insects, so optimum plant nutrition is important for keeping pests at bay and optimizing crop yields. Several nutrients may be part of the problem. Nitrogen is a corn macro-nutrient...
Agriculturestormlakeradio.com

Decline in Both Good-to-Excellent Corn and Soybeans

Crops are showing signs of stress from the lack of precipitation and high heat, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report. Farmers reported corn curling and ground cracking in some areas. Iowa's corn condition rated 56-percent good to excellent, a decrease of seven-percentage points from the previous week. 96-percent...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Heavy rain improves drought conditions in central US

The same stalled frontal boundary that affected the Lower Midwest this week also brought widespread rain to the region with the largest totals (2 to 8-plus inches) falling over eastern Kansas and eastern Nebraska. One-category improvements were made in southeast Kansas, eastern and north central Nebraska, and parts of North Dakota as short-term rainfall deficits decreased and streamflow and soil moisture improved. In Colorado, improvements were made to small areas of exceptional (D4) and extreme (D3) drought as recent rainfall has helped chip away at shorter term deficits.
Louisiana Stateraynetoday.com

Louisiana’s experimental whooping crane population continues to make progress during 2021 breeding season

Patience has paid off for one of Louisiana’s female whooping cranes that was a part of the initial population from 2011. The female crane, designated L7-11, laid the first egg of the experimental population in 2014. However, that attempt, along with subsequent others for her, were unsuccessful. But this year, two eggs hatched and, as of this writing, both chicks are alive.
Agriculturewbiw.com

New State record set for cover crops

INDIANA — According to a recent conservation survey, Indiana farmers have set a conservation record this year by planting an estimated 1.5 million acres of overwinter living covers, the largest amount ever recorded by an Indiana Conservation Partnership survey. Overwintering living covers (i.e. – cover crops and small grains, like...
IndustryHammond Daily Star

Talking fertilizer: phosphorus and potassium

Phosphorus and potassium are two of the plant macronutrients, or elements that occur in plants in relatively large concentrations. Information about concentrations of phosphorus and potassium, as well as nitrogen, in fertilizers are provided in the fertilizer grade. For example, 15-9-12 is 15 percent nitrogen, 9 percent “phosphate” (P2O5), and 12 percent “potash” (K2O).
AgriculturePhys.org

Tile drainage impacts yield and nitrogen

As most kids know, a big pile of mud can be a load of fun. But not for farmers. Muddy fields mean too much water. And too much water means crops might not grow well. Farmers often install underground drains, called tile drains, in waterlogged soils to help move the excess water away quickly. The drier soils are beneficial to their crops.
Ohio Stateagfax.com

Ohio: Double Crop Soybean Recommendations for 2021

Wheat harvest is rapidly approaching, and with relatively high soybean prices, we anticipate many growers will be interested in double cropping soybean after wheat. According to the U.S. drought monitor, areas bordering Michigan are abnormally dry, but throughout the rest of the state, soil moisture is good. Early wheat harvest, high soybean prices, and adequate soil moisture make double-crop soybean an attractive option in 2021.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Combined Dakota Corn & Soybean Plantings

Grain and oilseed markets have given up a lot of weather premium over the past two weeks, but we imagine quite a bit will be added back in after Wednesday's bullish USDA reports. Both corn and soybean planted acreage was far less than expected while the 6/1 quarterly stocks for...
Agricultureagfax.com

Corn, Soybeans: Drought Effects on Yields – DTN

Parts of the Northern Plains and Midwest landscape have been full of spiky, rolled corn leaves and wilted, silvery soybean leaves recently, as early summer heat and drought stress has roasted crop fields. These thirsty plants are clearly battling moisture stress, but the bigger question remains: when do those rolled...
Alabama Stateagfax.com

Alabama Soybeans: Increasing Yields and Profits – Video

Henderson Farms’ Stuart Sanderson and I discuss upcoming fungicide; scouting for insect pests and insecticide; boron; and Dimilin applications on episode 7 of the Bean Counters on On The Farm in Alabama. This episode provides information that will help farmers increase soybean yields and profits.