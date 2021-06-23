Louisiana Soybeans: Diagnosing In-Season Potassium Deficiency

It’s finally getting hot and dry and feeling like summer. Mosquitoes are showing up with a vengeance this week and that topic seems to come up in every phone call. Fields that don’t still have floodwaters on them are extremely dry and we need to keep up with our flood and furrow-irrigated management. The top ends of row rice fields are drying rapidly, so if you’re not using soil moisture sensors, try to stay on top of regular irrigations.