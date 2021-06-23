Cancel
RET Physical Therapy Group Announces Partnership with Northwest Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation Center Inc.

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuality of care will make Northwest Physical Therapy a perfect addition to the RET Physical Therapy Group family. RET Physical Therapy Group (RET), a part of the Confluent Health family, is proud to announce its newest partnership with Northwest Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation Center Inc., P.S. (NWPT), a private and therapist-owned physical therapy practice located through Northwest Washington State.

