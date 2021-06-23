Chubbuck recognized with City Achievement Award

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Association of Idaho Cities (AIC) recognized the City of Chubbuck with a City Achievement Award at the June 17 banquet during the 74 th AIC Annual Conference in Boise.

Chubbuck was recognized with a City Achievement Award in the Economic & Community Development Category for its Downtown Chubbuck project. The city planned for over four years for a walkable and bikeable downtown for Chubbuck residents, which is now coming to fruition with construction of the new city hall and Idaho Central Credit Union headquarters.

The Association of Idaho Cities was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation organized to serve Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities.

