Nikola, Occidental rise; Patterson, Lennar fall

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Nikola Corp., up 74 cents to $18.06. The electric truck maker announced a $50 million investment in Wabash Valley Resources. GlaxoSmithKline Plc., up 77 cents to $39.85. The drug developer gave investors an encouraging financial update. Shake...

ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

