Nikola, Occidental rise; Patterson, Lennar fall

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.