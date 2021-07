This week's selection highlights two of my favorite themes about wine: The tremendous values produced in Portugal and the amazing diversity of wine grape varieties in Italy. We have an inexpensive red from southern Portugal worth stocking up on for summer cookouts, plus two delicious wines from the Douro Valley further north. June 23-24 is the annual São João festival in Porto, a fantastic time to visit the city during a trip to the Douro Valley. From Italy, we add two wines from the pecorino grape that cry out for seafood.