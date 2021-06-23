HighPoint.com Racing: Chase Briscoe Pocono Advance
● This weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway is a hometown race for primary sponsor HighPoint.com. The leading IT infrastructure and solutions company is based just 90 minutes east of the 2.5-mile triangle in Sparta, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1996 and serves markets in the Tri-State region and southeastern United States, with a presence in Charlotte, North Carolina, and overseas in London.speedwaydigest.com