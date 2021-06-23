How to Grow and Care for the Bald Cypress

The bunny ear cactus (Opuntia microdasys) is a popular houseplant that is not only attractive but also low-maintenance. Native to Mexico, Opuntia microdasys goes by several common names including bunny ear cactus, angel’s wings cactus, and polka dot cactus. But don’t be fooled by these cute nicknames, while the bunny ear cactus may look less threatening than other cacti varieties with large and intimidating spikes, this cactus is just as prickly. Each white “dot” on the surface of the bunny ear cactus is actually a glochid, which are patches of hundreds of small spines that can dislodge in the skin easily. Ensure that you take care when handling a bunny ear cactus, and use protective gloves if necessary!