The reality that he’s going to compete in the Xfinity Series is starting to set in for Sam Mayer. Mayer is a little over a week away from turning 18 years old (June 26), a significant milestone that marks when a NASCAR driver can be approved to run races on bigger courses. In Mayer’s case, the following day (June 27 at Pocono Raceway), he becomes the new JR Motorsports No. 8 Chevrolet driver. Taking over the car from Josh Berry, Mayer, the 2020 ARCA Menards East Series champion, will run most of the races in the second half of the season.