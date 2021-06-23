Motherland: Fort Salem – Who’s the Real Enemy?

This Motherland: Fort Salem story contains spoilers. The Motherland: Fort Salem storyline picks up where it left off at the conclusion of its season one finale “Witchbomb” as Abigail Bellweather and Raelle Collar struggle to rejoin the remainder of their unit, and Tally Craven suddenly finds herself one of General Alder’s biddies after saving the commander’s life. However, it’s the introduction of a second faction into the mix that complicates things for the witch army, and alliances and allegiances look to be severely tested during the ten episode sophomore offering.