Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch emerged victorious from this past weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series double header at Pocono. Bowman won Race 1 of the double header after Kyle Larson suffered a horribly unluckly tire blowout on the final lap, sending his No. 5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE into the outside wall and relegating him to a ninth place finish. Larson’s wreck handed the lead over to Bowman with less than half a lap remaining and gifted the No. 48 team its third win of the NASCAR Cup Series season. Larson was on pace to take his fourth points-paying win in a row before the blowout.