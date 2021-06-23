Cancel
Game of Thrones: George R.R. Martin Admits He Should Have Stayed Ahead with the Books

By Joseph Baxter
Den of Geek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter has come and gone for hit HBO series Game of Thrones, but—in a dilemma unique to the dynamic of adaptations—the literary source material on which it was based, George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, famously remains incomplete. The situation, now a decade old from the release of the 2011 fifth book, A Dance with Dragons, has become a meme-inspiring legend, centered on what is now the most-publicized case of writer’s block in contemporary literary history. Yet, while Martin has spent the past decade teasing sixth book The Winds of Winter, he now finally concedes the unideal nature of the rollout.

